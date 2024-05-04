AutoCanada (TSE:ACQ) Price Target Lowered to C$22.00 at National Bankshares

AutoCanada (TSE:ACQ – Free Report) had its target price trimmed by National Bankshares from C$24.00 to C$22.00 in a report published on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also commented on ACQ. ATB Capital lowered AutoCanada from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from C$62.00 to C$25.00 in a research report on Friday. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on shares of AutoCanada from C$20.00 to C$18.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Acumen Capital cut AutoCanada from a speculative buy rating to a hold rating and reduced their target price for the company from C$24.50 to C$21.50 in a report on Friday. Scotiabank lifted their price target on AutoCanada from C$26.00 to C$28.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, March 8th. Finally, CIBC cut AutoCanada from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and dropped their price target for the stock from C$25.00 to C$18.00 in a research report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$22.95.

AutoCanada Price Performance

AutoCanada stock opened at C$20.33 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of C$479.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 2.60. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$24.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$22.44. AutoCanada has a 1 year low of C$15.14 and a 1 year high of C$27.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 396.08, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.25.

AutoCanada (TSE:ACQ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported C$0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.56 by C$0.13. AutoCanada had a return on equity of 10.23% and a net margin of 0.78%. The business had revenue of C$1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.43 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that AutoCanada will post 3.0424469 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. acquired 1,200 shares of AutoCanada stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$23.95 per share, for a total transaction of C$28,740.00. Insiders acquired a total of 34,650 shares of company stock valued at $885,855 over the last quarter. 4.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

AutoCanada Company Profile

AutoCanada Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates franchised automobile dealerships and related business. The company offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles, vehicle leasing, vehicle parts, vehicle maintenance and collision repair services, and extended service contracts; and vehicle protection, after-market products, and auction services.

