AutoNation (NYSE:AN) Price Target Increased to $155.00 by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

AutoNation (NYSE:AN – Get Free Report) had its price objective increased by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $142.00 to $155.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 6.16% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on AN. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of AutoNation in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $185.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of AutoNation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on AutoNation from $153.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Guggenheim increased their target price on AutoNation from $165.00 to $169.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised AutoNation from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $117.00 to $140.00 in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $176.63.

AutoNation Price Performance

AN stock opened at $165.18 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $6.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.83, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $156.70 and a 200-day moving average of $145.73. AutoNation has a 12-month low of $123.81 and a 12-month high of $182.08.

AutoNation (NYSE:AN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The company reported $4.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.45 by $0.04. AutoNation had a return on equity of 42.44% and a net margin of 3.41%. The company had revenue of $6.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.49 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $6.05 earnings per share. AutoNation’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that AutoNation will post 18.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AutoNation announced that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Friday, April 26th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 14.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling at AutoNation

In related news, major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 10,804 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.56, for a total value of $1,669,866.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,267,860 shares in the company, valued at $659,640,441.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Kimberly Dees sold 3,133 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.28, for a total value of $477,093.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 464 shares in the company, valued at $70,657.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 10,804 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.56, for a total transaction of $1,669,866.24. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,267,860 shares in the company, valued at approximately $659,640,441.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 131,279 shares of company stock worth $21,041,962. Insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of AutoNation

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of AutoNation by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 44,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,767,000 after purchasing an additional 1,983 shares in the last quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP purchased a new stake in AutoNation during the third quarter worth approximately $919,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its position in shares of AutoNation by 69.6% in the third quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 11,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,752,000 after acquiring an additional 4,748 shares in the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new position in shares of AutoNation in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,525,000. Finally, Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new position in shares of AutoNation during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,329,000. 94.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AutoNation Company Profile

AutoNation, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Premium Luxury. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and parts and services, such as automotive repair and maintenance, and wholesale parts and collision services.

