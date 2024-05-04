AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB) Price Target Increased to $212.00 by Analysts at Argus

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by Argus from $188.00 to $212.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

AVB has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $207.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. Mizuho lowered their price target on AvalonBay Communities from $188.00 to $185.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on AvalonBay Communities from $201.00 to $197.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on AvalonBay Communities from $191.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $204.00 to $218.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AvalonBay Communities has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $200.50.

AvalonBay Communities Stock Performance

NYSE AVB opened at $192.84 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The company has a market capitalization of $27.42 billion, a PE ratio of 28.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.90. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $183.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $179.03. AvalonBay Communities has a twelve month low of $160.45 and a twelve month high of $198.65.

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.64 by ($1.42). AvalonBay Communities had a return on equity of 8.12% and a net margin of 34.05%. The company had revenue of $712.86 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $706.61 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.57 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that AvalonBay Communities will post 10.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Kevin P. O’shea sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.65, for a total transaction of $928,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 31,308 shares in the company, valued at $5,812,330.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other AvalonBay Communities news, CFO Kevin P. O’shea sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.65, for a total value of $928,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 31,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,812,330.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Joanne M. Lockridge sold 1,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.10, for a total value of $323,925.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 21,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,054,985.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AvalonBay Communities

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AVB. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in AvalonBay Communities in the third quarter worth about $3,610,000. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 248,699 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,561,000 after acquiring an additional 5,061 shares in the last quarter. Delta Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $873,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 994,505 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $186,191,000 after acquiring an additional 21,760 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sterling Investment Management LLC bought a new position in AvalonBay Communities during the fourth quarter worth $1,625,000. Institutional investors own 92.61% of the company’s stock.

AvalonBay Communities Company Profile

As of December 31, 2023, the Company owned or held a direct or indirect ownership interest in 299 apartment communities containing 90,669 apartment homes in 12 states and the District of Columbia, of which 18 communities were under development. The Company is an equity REIT in the business of developing, redeveloping, acquiring and managing apartment communities in leading metropolitan areas in New England, the New York/New Jersey Metro area, the Mid-Atlantic, the Pacific Northwest, and Northern and Southern California, as well as in the Company's expansion regions of Raleigh-Durham and Charlotte, North Carolina, Southeast Florida, Dallas and Austin, Texas, and Denver, Colorado.

