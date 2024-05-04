Aviat Networks (NASDAQ:AVNW) Price Target Cut to $55.00 by Analysts at B. Riley

Aviat Networks (NASDAQ:AVNW – Free Report) had its target price reduced by B. Riley from $59.00 to $55.00 in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. B. Riley currently has a buy rating on the communications equipment provider’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. JMP Securities reaffirmed a market outperform rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Aviat Networks in a research report on Monday, February 5th. StockNews.com raised Aviat Networks from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Aviat Networks has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $53.75.

Shares of Aviat Networks stock traded up $1.52 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $29.91. The stock had a trading volume of 221,578 shares, compared to its average volume of 112,366. Aviat Networks has a 12-month low of $21.15 and a 12-month high of $38.85. The firm has a market cap of $375.67 million, a P/E ratio of 26.47 and a beta of 1.78. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $34.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Aviat Networks (NASDAQ:AVNW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The communications equipment provider reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $111.61 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $113.56 million. Aviat Networks had a return on equity of 14.54% and a net margin of 3.54%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.61 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Aviat Networks will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY lifted its position in shares of Aviat Networks by 16.8% during the 3rd quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 877,812 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $27,388,000 after purchasing an additional 126,101 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management boosted its position in shares of Aviat Networks by 12.8% during the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 367,691 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $11,472,000 after acquiring an additional 41,850 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of Aviat Networks by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 267,334 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $8,341,000 after acquiring an additional 2,967 shares during the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Aviat Networks by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 199,160 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $6,214,000 after acquiring an additional 16,875 shares in the last quarter. Finally, B. Riley Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Aviat Networks by 48.9% during the third quarter. B. Riley Asset Management LLC now owns 156,278 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $4,876,000 after purchasing an additional 51,289 shares during the last quarter. 78.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Aviat Networks, Inc provides microwave networking and wireless access networking solutions in North America, Africa, the Middle East, Europe, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers outdoor, indoor, and split-mount radios; microwave routers, switches, and trunking; and private LTE, virtual fiber, and element management products; and hosted software products, such as aviat design, frequency assurance software, and health assurance software.

