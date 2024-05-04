Aviat Networks (NASDAQ:AVNW) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Aviat Networks (NASDAQ:AVNW – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The communications equipment provider reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by ($0.01), Zacks reports. The business had revenue of $111.61 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $113.56 million. Aviat Networks had a net margin of 3.54% and a return on equity of 14.54%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.61 EPS. Aviat Networks updated its FY 2024 guidance to EPS.

AVNW opened at $29.91 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.32. The company has a market capitalization of $375.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.47 and a beta of 1.78. Aviat Networks has a 12-month low of $21.15 and a 12-month high of $38.85.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AVNW. B. Riley lowered their target price on shares of Aviat Networks from $59.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com raised shares of Aviat Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Aviat Networks in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.75.

Aviat Networks, Inc provides microwave networking and wireless access networking solutions in North America, Africa, the Middle East, Europe, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers outdoor, indoor, and split-mount radios; microwave routers, switches, and trunking; and private LTE, virtual fiber, and element management products; and hosted software products, such as aviat design, frequency assurance software, and health assurance software.

