Avista (NYSE:AVA) Releases FY24 Earnings Guidance

Avista (NYSE:AVA – Get Free Report) updated its FY24 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.36-2.56 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.41. Avista also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 2.360-2.560 EPS.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several equities analysts have commented on AVA shares. Guggenheim raised shares of Avista from a sell rating to a neutral rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Mizuho raised Avista from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and increased their price objective for the company from $32.00 to $36.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Avista from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $35.00.
Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on AVA
Avista Stock Performance
Avista (NYSE:AVA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.00 by ($0.09). Avista had a net margin of 9.96% and a return on equity of 7.65%. The business had revenue of $594.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $469.34 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.73 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 29.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Avista will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current year.
Avista Dividend Announcement
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.475 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 22nd. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.09%. Avista’s payout ratio is 78.84%.
Avista Company Profile
Avista Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an electric and natural gas utility company. It operates in two segments, Avista Utilities and AEL&P. The Avista Utilities segment provides electric distribution and transmission, and natural gas distribution services in parts of eastern Washington and northern Idaho; and natural gas distribution services in parts of northeastern and southwestern Oregon, as well as generates electricity in Washington, Idaho, Oregon, and Montana.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Avista
- What is the Nikkei 225 index?
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 4/29 – 5/3
- 3 Natural Gas Stocks That Offer Great Dividend Yields
- Apple’s Earnings Show Investors Its Strength and Its Weakness
- Consumer Staples Stocks, Explained
- Bargain Alert: 3 Large Caps With Extremely Oversold RSIs
Receive News & Ratings for Avista Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avista and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.