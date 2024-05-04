Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA) Issues FY24 Earnings Guidance

Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA – Get Free Report) updated its FY24 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.90-$2.00 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.90. Axalta Coating Systems also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 1.900-2.000 EPS.

Axalta Coating Systems Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of Axalta Coating Systems stock traded up $0.37 on Friday, hitting $35.20. 3,991,263 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,581,191. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $32.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.77 billion, a PE ratio of 31.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 1.46. Axalta Coating Systems has a one year low of $25.03 and a one year high of $35.31.

Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.08. Axalta Coating Systems had a return on equity of 21.82% and a net margin of 4.77%. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.35 EPS. Axalta Coating Systems’s revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Axalta Coating Systems will post 1.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday. UBS Group downgraded Axalta Coating Systems from a buy rating to a neutral rating and increased their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $36.00 in a report on Monday, January 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Axalta Coating Systems from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Axalta Coating Systems from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Axalta Coating Systems in a research note on Friday, March 1st. They issued a peer perform rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $38.00.

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd., through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes high-performance coatings systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through two segments, Performance Coatings and Mobility Coatings.

