Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA) Price Target Increased to $45.00 by Analysts at BMO Capital Markets

Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA – Get Free Report) had its target price increased by stock analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $42.00 to $45.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 27.84% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also commented on AXTA. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Axalta Coating Systems in a report on Friday, March 1st. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Axalta Coating Systems from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Axalta Coating Systems from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.00.

Shares of NYSE AXTA traded up $0.37 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $35.20. The company had a trading volume of 3,991,263 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,581,191. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.82. Axalta Coating Systems has a twelve month low of $25.03 and a twelve month high of $35.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.51.

Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.29 billion. Axalta Coating Systems had a return on equity of 21.82% and a net margin of 4.77%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.35 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Axalta Coating Systems will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in Axalta Coating Systems by 47.7% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,046 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 12,022.2% in the 4th quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,091 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,082 shares during the period. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Axalta Coating Systems in the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 35.6% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,474 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 649 shares during the period. Finally, Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda acquired a new stake in Axalta Coating Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $88,000. 98.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd., through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes high-performance coatings systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through two segments, Performance Coatings and Mobility Coatings.

