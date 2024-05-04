AXT (NASDAQ:AXTI) Given “Buy” Rating at Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC reiterated their buy rating on shares of AXT (NASDAQ:AXTI – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. Needham & Company LLC currently has a $5.00 price target on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Craig Hallum increased their target price on AXT from $3.75 to $5.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. StockNews.com cut shares of AXT from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Saturday, March 2nd. B. Riley lifted their price target on AXT from $3.80 to $5.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Finally, Wedbush restated an outperform rating and set a $6.00 price objective on shares of AXT in a research report on Monday, April 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, AXT presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $5.38.

AXTI traded up $0.63 during trading on Friday, reaching $3.66. 13,601,544 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 908,661. AXT has a 12-month low of $1.89 and a 12-month high of $5.64. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.93.

AXT (NASDAQ:AXTI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The semiconductor company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $22.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.00 million. AXT had a negative net margin of 21.01% and a negative return on equity of 7.36%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.08) EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that AXT will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of AXT during the first quarter valued at $77,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in AXT in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Keystone Wealth Services LLC increased its position in shares of AXT by 30.4% during the first quarter. Keystone Wealth Services LLC now owns 193,890 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $890,000 after acquiring an additional 45,204 shares during the period. Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of AXT in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd grew its stake in AXT by 46.6% in the fourth quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 37,387 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 11,892 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 49.52% of the company’s stock.

AXT, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes compound and single element semiconductor substrates. The company offers indium phosphide for use in data center connectivity using light/lasers, high-speed data transfer in data centers, 5G communications, fiber optic lasers and detectors, consumer devices, passive optical networks, silicon photonics, photonic integrated circuits, thermo-photovoltaics, RF amplifier and switching, infrared light-emitting diode (LEDS) motion control, lidar for robotics and autonomous vehicles, and infrared thermal imaging.

