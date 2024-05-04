AXT (NASDAQ:AXTI) Issues Earnings Results

AXT (NASDAQ:AXTI – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The semiconductor company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.03, Yahoo Finance reports. The company had revenue of $22.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.00 million. AXT had a negative net margin of 21.01% and a negative return on equity of 7.36%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.08) EPS.

AXT Stock Up 20.8 %

Shares of AXTI stock traded up $0.63 during trading on Friday, hitting $3.66. The company had a trading volume of 13,601,544 shares, compared to its average volume of 908,661. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $4.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.93. AXT has a 52 week low of $1.89 and a 52 week high of $5.64.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AXTI has been the subject of several recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 price target on shares of AXT in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com cut AXT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 2nd. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on shares of AXT from $3.75 to $5.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $6.00 target price on shares of AXT in a report on Friday. Finally, B. Riley increased their target price on shares of AXT from $3.80 to $5.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $5.38.

About AXT

AXT, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes compound and single element semiconductor substrates. The company offers indium phosphide for use in data center connectivity using light/lasers, high-speed data transfer in data centers, 5G communications, fiber optic lasers and detectors, consumer devices, passive optical networks, silicon photonics, photonic integrated circuits, thermo-photovoltaics, RF amplifier and switching, infrared light-emitting diode (LEDS) motion control, lidar for robotics and autonomous vehicles, and infrared thermal imaging.

