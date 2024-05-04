Axxcess Wealth Management LLC Buys 36,311 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Axxcess Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 20.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 217,736 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 36,311 shares during the quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $6,269,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Coulter & Justus Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pfizer during the fourth quarter valued at about $396,000. Loudon Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Pfizer by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Loudon Investment Management LLC now owns 26,580 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $765,000 after acquiring an additional 1,028 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its position in Pfizer by 16.4% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 170,389 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,905,000 after acquiring an additional 24,028 shares during the period. Summit Global Investments increased its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 93,776 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,700,000 after purchasing an additional 3,348 shares during the period. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Pfizer by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 29,864 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $860,000 after purchasing an additional 899 shares during the last quarter. 68.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pfizer Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE PFE traded up $0.11 during trading on Friday, hitting $27.81. 60,568,852 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 41,900,304. Pfizer Inc. has a 12-month low of $25.20 and a 12-month high of $40.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $157.48 billion, a PE ratio of -463.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $26.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.91.

Pfizer Dividend Announcement

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $14.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.87 billion. Pfizer had a negative net margin of 0.56% and a positive return on equity of 8.58%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.23 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.36 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Investors of record on Friday, May 10th will be issued a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 9th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.04%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -2,799.53%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have commented on PFE shares. Argus cut shares of Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Pfizer from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $36.00 target price (up from $33.00) on shares of Pfizer in a report on Thursday. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Pfizer in a report on Friday, February 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.00.

Pfizer Company Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

