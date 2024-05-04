Axxcess Wealth Management LLC Grows Stake in Linde plc (NASDAQ:LIN)

Axxcess Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Linde plc (NASDAQ:LIN – Free Report) by 16.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,679 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 1,921 shares during the period. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Linde were worth $5,618,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Power Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Linde in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $635,000. LSV Asset Management grew its holdings in Linde by 45.5% during the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,600 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $657,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp increased its position in shares of Linde by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 58,661 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $24,093,000 after purchasing an additional 1,489 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its stake in shares of Linde by 772.2% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 23,732 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $9,747,000 after purchasing an additional 21,011 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Linde by 33.2% during the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 706 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $290,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. 82.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

LIN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Linde from $480.00 to $540.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. TD Cowen upped their price target on Linde from $395.00 to $455.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Linde in a research note on Friday, March 1st. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Citigroup lowered shares of Linde from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $475.00 to $500.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Linde from $510.00 to $512.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Linde currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $460.15.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP Sean Durbin sold 5,277 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $467.39, for a total value of $2,466,417.03. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 8,151 shares in the company, valued at $3,809,695.89. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Sanjiv Lamba sold 8,306 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $462.04, for a total transaction of $3,837,704.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 56,398 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,058,131.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Sean Durbin sold 5,277 shares of Linde stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $467.39, for a total transaction of $2,466,417.03. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 8,151 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,809,695.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 78,248 shares of company stock worth $35,811,988. 0.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Linde Stock Performance

NASDAQ LIN traded up $3.98 on Friday, hitting $423.60. The stock had a trading volume of 2,657,419 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,803,659. The company’s 50-day moving average is $455.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $422.69. The stock has a market cap of $204.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Linde plc has a one year low of $350.60 and a one year high of $477.71.

Linde (NASDAQ:LIN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The basic materials company reported $3.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.68 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $8.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.38 billion. Linde had a return on equity of 17.49% and a net margin of 19.26%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.42 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Linde plc will post 15.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Linde Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 4th will be issued a $1.39 dividend. This represents a $5.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 4th. Linde’s payout ratio is currently 43.13%.

Linde Company Profile

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and South Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

Further Reading

