Axxcess Wealth Management LLC Has $3.54 Million Stock Position in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

Axxcess Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Free Report) by 155.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,972 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after buying an additional 9,114 shares during the period. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $3,539,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Provence Wealth Management Group purchased a new position in Norfolk Southern during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in Norfolk Southern by 662.5% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 122 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the period. Operose Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Norfolk Southern during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Norfolk Southern in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 75.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Norfolk Southern alerts:

Norfolk Southern Trading Up 0.7 %

NSC stock traded up $1.75 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $235.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,072,692 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,327,953. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $249.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $233.59. The stock has a market cap of $53.21 billion, a PE ratio of 37.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.30. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 52 week low of $183.09 and a 52 week high of $263.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37.

Norfolk Southern Dividend Announcement

Norfolk Southern ( NYSE:NSC Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The railroad operator reported $2.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.58 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $3 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.05 billion. Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 11.76% and a return on equity of 19.61%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.32 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 11.62 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 20th. Investors of record on Friday, May 3rd will be given a $1.35 dividend. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 2nd. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio is presently 86.96%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NSC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $270.00 to $265.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Norfolk Southern in a report on Monday, April 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $300.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $270.00 target price on shares of Norfolk Southern in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $233.00 to $244.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Norfolk Southern from $250.00 to $245.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $262.32.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Norfolk Southern

Norfolk Southern Company Profile

(Free Report)

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, beverages, and canned goods; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products comprising crude oil, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, sand, and natural gas liquids; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Norfolk Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Norfolk Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.