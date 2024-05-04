Axxcess Wealth Management LLC Increases Position in United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI)

Axxcess Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI – Free Report) by 283.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 162,692 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 120,294 shares during the period. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.12% of United Bankshares worth $6,109,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in United Bankshares by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC now owns 21,419 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $804,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its holdings in United Bankshares by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 168,997 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,346,000 after acquiring an additional 517 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC raised its holdings in United Bankshares by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 11,099 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $306,000 after acquiring an additional 522 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in United Bankshares by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 38,420 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,060,000 after acquiring an additional 563 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its stake in United Bankshares by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 22,087 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $609,000 after purchasing an additional 601 shares during the last quarter. 70.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get United Bankshares alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price target on United Bankshares from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Stephens lowered their target price on shares of United Bankshares from $36.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of United Bankshares from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.00.

United Bankshares Stock Performance

NASDAQ:UBSI traded up $0.14 on Friday, hitting $33.96. The stock had a trading volume of 250,378 shares, compared to its average volume of 480,642. United Bankshares, Inc. has a 52-week low of $25.35 and a 52-week high of $38.74. The stock has a market cap of $4.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.96 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.14.

United Bankshares (NASDAQ:UBSI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by ($0.01). United Bankshares had a return on equity of 7.72% and a net margin of 22.51%. The business had revenue of $401.39 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $256.80 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.74 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that United Bankshares, Inc. will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current year.

United Bankshares Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th were given a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.36%. United Bankshares’s payout ratio is currently 56.49%.

About United Bankshares

(Free Report)

United Bankshares, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily provides commercial and retail banking products and services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Community Banking and Mortgage Banking. The company accepts checking, savings, and time and money market accounts; individual retirement accounts; and demand deposits, statement and special savings, and NOW accounts.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UBSI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for United Bankshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Bankshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.