Axxcess Wealth Management LLC Increases Stock Position in ProShares Short S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SH)

Axxcess Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of ProShares Short S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SH – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 493,381 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,806 shares during the quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.41% of ProShares Short S&P500 worth $6,409,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SH. Andina Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ProShares Short S&P500 in the 4th quarter worth about $792,000. Choreo LLC lifted its stake in ProShares Short S&P500 by 18.8% in the fourth quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 18,817 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 2,973 shares during the last quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in ProShares Short S&P500 during the fourth quarter valued at $141,000. Headlands Technologies LLC increased its position in ProShares Short S&P500 by 2,074.8% in the fourth quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 167,092 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,171,000 after buying an additional 159,409 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI bought a new stake in shares of ProShares Short S&P500 in the fourth quarter valued at $7,535,000.

Shares of SH stock traded down $0.15 during trading on Friday, reaching $12.23. 31,463,069 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,204,189. ProShares Short S&P500 has a 1 year low of $11.81 and a 1 year high of $15.29. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $12.18 and its 200 day moving average is $12.99.

ProShares Short S&P500 (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the S&P 500 Index (the Index). The S&P 500 Index is a measure of large-cap United States stock market performance. It is a capitalization weighted index of 500 United States operating companies and selected real estate investment trusts.

