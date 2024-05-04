Axxcess Wealth Management LLC Makes New $3.56 Million Investment in Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI)

Axxcess Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 26,782 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,558,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. West Oak Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Fiserv in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Halpern Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Fiserv during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Fiserv in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Hollencrest Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 75.8% during the third quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 232 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new position in Fiserv in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.98% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on FI shares. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Fiserv from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Fiserv from $185.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Citigroup upped their price target on Fiserv from $171.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Fiserv from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, TD Cowen raised their price target on shares of Fiserv from $167.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $164.33.

Insider Transactions at Fiserv

In related news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 23,929 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.79, for a total value of $3,632,182.91. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 163,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,847,871.21. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders sold 111,575 shares of company stock worth $17,022,387. 0.75% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Fiserv Price Performance

FI stock traded up $0.05 during trading on Friday, hitting $149.22. 2,942,846 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,577,646. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $152.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $139.04. Fiserv, Inc. has a 52 week low of $109.11 and a 52 week high of $159.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $87.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.92.

Fiserv (NYSE:FI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The business services provider reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.11. Fiserv had a return on equity of 15.73% and a net margin of 16.68%. The company had revenue of $4.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.57 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.58 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Fiserv, Inc. will post 8.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Fiserv

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payments and financial services technology services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network segments.

