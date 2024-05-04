Axxcess Wealth Management LLC Raises Position in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Axxcess Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Free Report) by 16.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,571 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 1,354 shares during the quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $3,692,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cambridge Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 82.0% in the third quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 91 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 88.0% in the 3rd quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 94 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group in the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.21% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at The Goldman Sachs Group

In related news, Treasurer Philip R. Berlinski sold 11,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $390.64, for a total transaction of $4,550,956.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the treasurer now owns 18,408 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,190,901.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director David A. Viniar sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $432.25, for a total value of $2,161,250.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 623,425 shares in the company, valued at approximately $269,475,456.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Treasurer Philip R. Berlinski sold 11,650 shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $390.64, for a total transaction of $4,550,956.00. Following the sale, the treasurer now owns 18,408 shares in the company, valued at $7,190,901.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 29,330 shares of company stock worth $11,713,578 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

The Goldman Sachs Group Stock Up 1.3 %

The Goldman Sachs Group stock traded up $5.61 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $438.18. The stock had a trading volume of 2,406,445 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,599,859. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $404.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $374.23. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $289.36 and a 12 month high of $442.30. The stock has a market cap of $142.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 15th. The investment management company reported $11.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.54 by $3.04. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 8.65% and a net margin of 8.17%. The firm had revenue of $14.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.94 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $8.79 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 36.07 EPS for the current year.

The Goldman Sachs Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 30th will be paid a dividend of $2.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 30th. This represents a $11.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.51%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.95%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded The Goldman Sachs Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $410.00 to $430.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $445.00 to $485.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $390.00 to $405.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $435.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Edward Jones assumed coverage on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $437.04.

The Goldman Sachs Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through Global Banking & Markets, Asset & Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions segments. The Global Banking & Markets segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as secured lending, through structured credit and asset-backed lending and involved in financing under securities to resale agreements.

Featured Stories

