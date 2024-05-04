Axxcess Wealth Management LLC Sells 11,740 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH)

Axxcess Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH – Free Report) by 11.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 94,468 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,740 shares during the period. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF were worth $5,510,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 21,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,265,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC now owns 29,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,741,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the period. Avior Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 57.7% during the 4th quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Spinnaker Investment Group LLC raised its position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 4.1% in the third quarter. Spinnaker Investment Group LLC now owns 5,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Red Tortoise LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Red Tortoise LLC now owns 16,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $980,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Price Performance

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF stock traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $57.74. 2,097,590 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,047,748. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF has a 12 month low of $57.33 and a 12 month high of $58.81. The business’s 50-day moving average is $57.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.97.

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Profile

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 2nd will be issued a $0.197 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 1st. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.09%.

Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

