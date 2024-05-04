Azenta, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZTA) Shares Sold by Fisher Asset Management LLC

Fisher Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in Azenta, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZTA – Free Report) by 21.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 850,176 shares of the company’s stock after selling 233,405 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Azenta were worth $55,380,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of Azenta by 11.9% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 13,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $670,000 after purchasing an additional 1,416 shares during the period. Advisor Partners II LLC purchased a new position in Azenta during the third quarter worth about $208,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in shares of Azenta by 78.7% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 1,147,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,606,000 after acquiring an additional 505,412 shares during the last quarter. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of Azenta by 12.2% in the 3rd quarter. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. now owns 82,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,134,000 after acquiring an additional 8,974 shares during the period. Finally, Coldstream Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Azenta in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $206,000. 99.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AZTA opened at $53.42 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $59.07. Azenta, Inc. has a 1 year low of $36.01 and a 1 year high of $69.16.

Azenta ( NASDAQ:AZTA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Azenta had a negative net margin of 2.92% and a positive return on equity of 0.49%. The company had revenue of $154.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $151.86 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Azenta, Inc. will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 target price on shares of Azenta in a report on Monday, April 8th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Azenta in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $64.00 price objective for the company. B. Riley increased their target price on Azenta from $61.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of Azenta in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of Azenta from $64.00 to $60.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.60.

Azenta, Inc provides biological and chemical compound sample exploration and management solutions for the life sciences market in North America, Africa, China, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates in two reportable segments, Life Sciences Products and Life Sciences Services.

