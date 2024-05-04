Barclays Downgrades British Land (LON:BLND) to Equal Weight

Barclays downgraded shares of British Land (LON:BLND – Free Report) to an equal weight rating in a report released on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have GBX 405 ($5.09) price objective on the stock, down from their previous price objective of GBX 432 ($5.43).
Separately, Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of British Land in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued a buy rating and a GBX 469 ($5.89) price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, British Land presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 406.80 ($5.11).
Check Out Our Latest Research Report on BLND
British Land Stock Performance
About British Land
Our portfolio of high quality UK commercial property is focused on London Campuses and Retail & London Urban Logistics assets throughout the UK. We own or manage a portfolio valued at £13.0bn (British Land share: £8.9bn) as at 31 March 2023 making us one of Europe's largest listed real estate investment companies.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than British Land
- What is Insider Trading? What You Can Learn from Insider Trading
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 4/29 – 5/3
- What is a Special Dividend?
- Apple’s Earnings Show Investors Its Strength and Its Weakness
- Using the MarketBeat Stock Split Calculator
- Bargain Alert: 3 Large Caps With Extremely Oversold RSIs
Receive News & Ratings for British Land Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for British Land and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.