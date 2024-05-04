Barclays Downgrades British Land (LON:BLND) to Equal Weight

Barclays downgraded shares of British Land (LON:BLND – Free Report) to an equal weight rating in a report released on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have GBX 405 ($5.09) price objective on the stock, down from their previous price objective of GBX 432 ($5.43).

Separately, Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of British Land in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued a buy rating and a GBX 469 ($5.89) price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, British Land presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 406.80 ($5.11).

Shares of LON BLND opened at GBX 403.60 ($5.07) on Friday. British Land has a 12 month low of GBX 287.30 ($3.61) and a 12 month high of GBX 421.90 ($5.30). The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.41. The company has a market cap of £3.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -354.04, a P/E/G ratio of 6.76 and a beta of 1.54. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 377.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 368.42.

Our portfolio of high quality UK commercial property is focused on London Campuses and Retail & London Urban Logistics assets throughout the UK. We own or manage a portfolio valued at £13.0bn (British Land share: £8.9bn) as at 31 March 2023 making us one of Europe's largest listed real estate investment companies.

