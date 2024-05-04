Barclays Increases Land Securities Group (LON:LAND) Price Target to GBX 730

Land Securities Group (LON:LAND – Free Report) had its price target increased by Barclays from GBX 700 ($8.79) to GBX 730 ($9.17) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.
Separately, Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Land Securities Group in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. They set a buy rating and a GBX 807 ($10.14) price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Land Securities Group has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 683.67 ($8.59).
View Our Latest Report on LAND
Land Securities Group Trading Up 1.4 %
Land Securities Group Company Profile
At Landsec, we build and invest in buildings, spaces and partnerships to create sustainable places, connect communities and realise potential. We are one of the largest real estate companies in Europe, with a £12 billion portfolio of retail, leisure, workspace and residential hubs. Landsec is shaping a better future by leading our industry on environmental and social sustainability while delivering value for our shareholders, great experiences for our guests and positive change for our communities.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Land Securities Group
- 3 Stocks to Protect Your Portfolio from the Coronavirus Contagion
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 4/29 – 5/3
- How to Invest in Blue Chip Stocks
- Apple’s Earnings Show Investors Its Strength and Its Weakness
- What is the Euro STOXX 50 Index?
- Bargain Alert: 3 Large Caps With Extremely Oversold RSIs
Receive News & Ratings for Land Securities Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Land Securities Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.