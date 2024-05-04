Barclays Increases Land Securities Group (LON:LAND) Price Target to GBX 730

Land Securities Group (LON:LAND – Free Report) had its price target increased by Barclays from GBX 700 ($8.79) to GBX 730 ($9.17) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Separately, Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Land Securities Group in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. They set a buy rating and a GBX 807 ($10.14) price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Land Securities Group has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 683.67 ($8.59).

Shares of LAND opened at GBX 667 ($8.38) on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 635.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 642.60. Land Securities Group has a twelve month low of GBX 551.20 ($6.92) and a twelve month high of GBX 729.40 ($9.16). The stock has a market capitalization of £4.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -813.41, a PEG ratio of 12.39 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.72.

At Landsec, we build and invest in buildings, spaces and partnerships to create sustainable places, connect communities and realise potential. We are one of the largest real estate companies in Europe, with a £12 billion portfolio of retail, leisure, workspace and residential hubs. Landsec is shaping a better future by leading our industry on environmental and social sustainability while delivering value for our shareholders, great experiences for our guests and positive change for our communities.

