Barclays Trims Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO) Target Price to $131.00

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO – Free Report) had its price target reduced by Barclays from $133.00 to $131.00 in a research report report published on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on APO. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Apollo Global Management from $111.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on shares of Apollo Global Management from $122.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Apollo Global Management in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. They set an outperform rating and a $115.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Apollo Global Management from $94.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Apollo Global Management from $122.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $114.31.

Get Apollo Global Management alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on APO

Apollo Global Management Stock Performance

NYSE:APO opened at $109.46 on Friday. Apollo Global Management has a 1 year low of $57.50 and a 1 year high of $117.15. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $111.11 and a 200-day moving average of $99.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.61.

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.11. Apollo Global Management had a net margin of 16.27% and a return on equity of 20.77%. The firm had revenue of $795.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $823.27 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Apollo Global Management will post 7.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Apollo Global Management Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be issued a $0.463 dividend. This is a positive change from Apollo Global Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $1.85 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.69%. Apollo Global Management’s payout ratio is 19.05%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Martin Kelly sold 14,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.09, for a total value of $1,527,260.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 366,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,989,339.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider James C. Zelter sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.16, for a total value of $16,374,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,454,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $158,782,826.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Martin Kelly sold 14,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.09, for a total transaction of $1,527,260.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 366,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,989,339.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,426,000 shares of company stock valued at $158,226,960 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 8.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Apollo Global Management

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Apollo Global Management during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. DSM Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Apollo Global Management during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. True Wealth Design LLC bought a new stake in Apollo Global Management during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Apollo Global Management during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in Apollo Global Management by 151.4% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 367 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. 77.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Apollo Global Management

(Get Free Report)

Apollo Global Management, Inc is a private equity firm specializing in investments in credit, private equity and real estate markets. The firm's private equity investments include traditional buyouts, recapitalization, distressed buyouts and debt investments in real estate, corporate partner buyouts, distressed asset, corporate carve-outs, middle market, growth capital, turnaround, bridge, corporate restructuring, special situation, acquisition, and industry consolidation transactions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Apollo Global Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apollo Global Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.