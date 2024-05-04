Baxter Bros Inc. Cuts Stake in Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE)

Baxter Bros Inc. cut its holdings in Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE – Free Report) by 50.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 800 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 800 shares during the quarter. Baxter Bros Inc.’s holdings in Celanese were worth $124,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Celanese by 142.1% in the 4th quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 184 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC raised its holdings in Celanese by 180.0% in the third quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 224 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Celanese by 83.7% in the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 226 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Provence Wealth Management Group purchased a new position in shares of Celanese in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Celanese by 51.1% during the 3rd quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 275 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. 98.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Celanese alerts:

Celanese Stock Performance

NYSE:CE traded up $0.79 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $157.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 449,820 shares, compared to its average volume of 607,447. Celanese Co. has a 1 year low of $99.33 and a 1 year high of $172.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market cap of $17.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.78, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.37. The business’s fifty day moving average is $159.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $146.24.

Celanese Announces Dividend

Celanese ( NYSE:CE Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The basic materials company reported $2.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.29 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $2.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.59 billion. Celanese had a net margin of 17.92% and a return on equity of 14.61%. Celanese’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.44 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Celanese Co. will post 11.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 29th will be issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 26th. Celanese’s payout ratio is currently 15.64%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on CE shares. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Celanese from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $135.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Celanese from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Celanese from $135.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Celanese from $165.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Celanese from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $124.00 to $135.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $149.56.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Celanese

Insider Activity

In related news, COO Scott A. Richardson sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.85, for a total value of $313,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 76,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,987,888.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Thomas Francis Kelly bought 1,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $156.69 per share, for a total transaction of $219,366.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 57,023 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,934,933.87. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Scott A. Richardson sold 2,000 shares of Celanese stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.85, for a total value of $313,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 76,429 shares in the company, valued at $11,987,888.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

About Celanese

(Free Report)

Celanese Corporation, a chemical and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells high performance engineered polymers in the United States and internationally. It operates through Engineered Materials and Acetyl Chain. The Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Celanese Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Celanese and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.