Baxter Bros Inc. Decreases Stake in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Baxter Bros Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Free Report) by 6.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,030 shares of the company’s stock after selling 438 shares during the quarter. Baxter Bros Inc.’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $243,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MO. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 1.9% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 44,456,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,857,271,000 after buying an additional 840,559 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Altria Group by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 16,609,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $698,432,000 after purchasing an additional 42,490 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 17.0% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 9,259,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $373,526,000 after purchasing an additional 1,343,094 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Altria Group by 8.5% in the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 9,174,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $381,278,000 after purchasing an additional 722,258 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its stake in Altria Group by 19.1% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 6,464,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,850,000 after purchasing an additional 1,038,408 shares during the last quarter. 57.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Altria Group Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:MO traded down $0.39 during trading on Friday, reaching $43.59. 11,228,966 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,736,930. Altria Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $39.06 and a 12-month high of $46.86. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $42.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.51. The firm has a market cap of $74.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.66.

Altria Group ( NYSE:MO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.15. The company had revenue of $4.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.71 billion. Altria Group had a net margin of 34.81% and a negative return on equity of 222.80%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.18 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Altria Group, Inc. will post 5.11 EPS for the current year.

Altria Group announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, February 1st that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 1.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Altria Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Monday, March 25th were issued a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.99%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 22nd. Altria Group’s payout ratio is 82.01%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have commented on MO shares. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Altria Group in a report on Monday, March 25th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Altria Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, April 14th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on Altria Group from $36.10 to $36.50 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.90.

Altria Group Company Profile

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; large cigars and pipe tobacco under the Black & Mild brand; moist smokeless tobacco and snus products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands; oral nicotine pouches under the on! brand; and e-vapor products under the NJOY ACE brand.

