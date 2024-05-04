Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and ten have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $104.33.

BECN has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com upgraded Beacon Roofing Supply from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from $115.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. TheStreet raised shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. William Blair upgraded shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Beacon Roofing Supply from $103.00 to $97.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 11th.

Shares of BECN opened at $95.89 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $93.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $85.92. Beacon Roofing Supply has a 12 month low of $57.01 and a 12 month high of $103.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -204.02 and a beta of 1.59.

Beacon Roofing Supply (NASDAQ:BECN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.69 by ($0.22). The business had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.27 billion. Beacon Roofing Supply had a net margin of 4.74% and a return on equity of 26.95%. Beacon Roofing Supply’s quarterly revenue was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.18 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Beacon Roofing Supply will post 7.8 EPS for the current year.

In other Beacon Roofing Supply news, EVP Christopher Carl Nelson sold 3,268 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.87, for a total value of $306,767.16. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 176 shares in the company, valued at $16,521.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Beacon Roofing Supply news, EVP Christopher Carl Nelson sold 3,268 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.87, for a total transaction of $306,767.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 176 shares in the company, valued at $16,521.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Jason L. Taylor sold 1,805 shares of Beacon Roofing Supply stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $171,475.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 10,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,000,445. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 662,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,665,000 after purchasing an additional 27,185 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply by 25.2% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 30,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,382,000 after buying an additional 6,210 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply by 80.2% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 26,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,051,000 after buying an additional 11,828 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply in the third quarter worth about $6,442,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its position in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply by 145.5% in the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 75,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,834,000 after acquiring an additional 44,564 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.45% of the company’s stock.

Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the distribution of residential and non-residential roofing materials, and complementary building products to contractors, home builders, building owners, lumberyards, and retailers in the United States and Canada. The company offers pitched roofing and low slope roof products; gutters and sidings; building materials, such as lumber and composite, skylights and window, plywood and OSB, decking and railing, and HVAC products; and foam board, spray foam, roll, batt, mineral wool, fiberglass, and commercial insulation products, as well as radiant barriers and blown-in insulation and equipment.

