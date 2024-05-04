Beazer Homes USA (NYSE:BZH) Receives “Neutral” Rating from Wedbush

Wedbush reiterated their neutral rating on shares of Beazer Homes USA (NYSE:BZH – Free Report) in a research note published on Thursday, MarketBeat reports. They currently have a $33.00 price target on the construction company’s stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Beazer Homes USA’s Q4 2024 earnings at $1.87 EPS and Q1 2025 earnings at $0.44 EPS.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Beazer Homes USA from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, March 29th.

Get Beazer Homes USA alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on BZH

Beazer Homes USA Stock Performance

BZH traded up $0.69 on Thursday, hitting $27.70. 541,536 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 401,733. Beazer Homes USA has a 12-month low of $19.67 and a 12-month high of $35.93. The company has a 50 day moving average of $29.79 and a 200-day moving average of $29.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 13.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $873.94 million, a PE ratio of 5.35 and a beta of 2.25.

Beazer Homes USA (NYSE:BZH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The construction company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.35. Beazer Homes USA had a return on equity of 13.97% and a net margin of 7.48%. The business had revenue of $541.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $569.88 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.13 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Beazer Homes USA will post 4.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Beazer Homes USA

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Beazer Homes USA by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,071 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $232,000 after acquiring an additional 533 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in Beazer Homes USA by 2.2% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 77,945 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,557,000 after purchasing an additional 1,682 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its position in Beazer Homes USA by 28.1% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 30,917 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,014,000 after purchasing an additional 6,773 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Beazer Homes USA by 84.2% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 18,734 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $614,000 after purchasing an additional 8,563 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Register Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Beazer Homes USA by 18.5% in the first quarter. Register Financial Advisors LLC now owns 56,656 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,858,000 after buying an additional 8,847 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.65% of the company’s stock.

About Beazer Homes USA

(Get Free Report)

Beazer Homes USA, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. It designs, constructs, and sells single-family and multi-family homes under the Beazer Homes, Gatherings, and Choice Plans names. The company also sells its homes through commissioned new home sales counselors and independent brokers in Arizona, California, Nevada, Texas, Indiana, Delaware, Maryland, Tennessee, Virginia, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, and South Carolina.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Beazer Homes USA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beazer Homes USA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.