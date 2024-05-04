Beazley (LON:BEZ) PT Raised to GBX 1,000 at Royal Bank of Canada

Beazley (LON:BEZ – Free Report) had its price objective increased by Royal Bank of Canada from GBX 975 ($12.25) to GBX 1,000 ($12.56) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on BEZ. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an overweight rating on shares of Beazley in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Berenberg Bank restated a buy rating and set a GBX 880 ($11.05) target price on shares of Beazley in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 906 ($11.38).

Shares of BEZ opened at GBX 629.50 ($7.91) on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 661.79 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 584.50. The company has a quick ratio of 6.45, a current ratio of 20.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.26. Beazley has a twelve month low of GBX 485.80 ($6.10) and a twelve month high of GBX 699.50 ($8.79). The stock has a market cap of £4.09 billion, a PE ratio of 524.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.68.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 21st were given a dividend of GBX 14.20 ($0.18) per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 21st. This is a positive change from Beazley’s previous dividend of $13.50. This represents a dividend yield of 2.17%. Beazley’s dividend payout ratio is 1,166.67%.

In other Beazley news, insider Sally Lake sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 671 ($8.43), for a total transaction of £50,325 ($63,214.42). In other news, insider Adrian Cox sold 26,323 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 646 ($8.11), for a total value of £170,046.58 ($213,599.52). Also, insider Sally Lake sold 7,500 shares of Beazley stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 671 ($8.43), for a total value of £50,325 ($63,214.42). 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Beazley plc provides risk insurance and reinsurance solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through Cyber Risks, Digital, MAP Risks, Property Risks, and Specialty Risks segments. The Cyber Risk segment underwrites cyber and technology risks.

