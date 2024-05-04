Beeks Financial Cloud Group (LON:BKS) Trading Up 1.7%

Beeks Financial Cloud Group plc (LON:BKS – Get Free Report) shares shot up 1.7% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 179 ($2.25) and last traded at GBX 178 ($2.24). 95,833 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 64% from the average session volume of 266,416 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 175 ($2.20).

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on Beeks Financial Cloud Group from GBX 220 ($2.76) to GBX 260 ($3.27) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 176.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 132.95. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.49. The company has a market capitalization of £117.32 million, a PE ratio of 17,800.00 and a beta of 0.20.

In other news, insider Gordon McArthur sold 2,200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 165 ($2.07), for a total transaction of £3,630,000 ($4,559,728.68). Insiders own 44.69% of the company’s stock.

Beeks Financial Cloud Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides managed cloud computing, connectivity, and analytics services for capital markets and financial services sectors in the United Kingdom, Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company offers on-demand computing solutions, including dedicated and virtual private servers, as well as private portals; managed cloud solutions comprising private, proximity, exchange, hybrid, and public cloud solutions; and analytics solutions, such as MDPlay, analytics as a service, and analytics enterprise.

