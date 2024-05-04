Belden (NYSE:BDC) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.19 EPS

Belden (NYSE:BDC – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The industrial products company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.19, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $536.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $514.27 million. Belden had a net margin of 9.01% and a return on equity of 23.11%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.68 earnings per share. Belden updated its Q2 guidance to $1.30-1.40 EPS.

Belden Stock Performance

BDC stock traded down $0.68 on Friday, reaching $88.23. 278,817 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 234,599. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.59 billion, a PE ratio of 17.27 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 2.55 and a quick ratio of 1.72. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $87.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $78.22. Belden has a 12 month low of $60.54 and a 12 month high of $99.13.

Belden Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 14th were paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.23%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 13th. Belden’s payout ratio is 3.91%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Belden

Analyst Ratings Changes

In other news, EVP Brian Lieser sold 2,056 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.30, for a total value of $169,208.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 21,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,791,835.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Insiders own 1.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on BDC. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Belden from $98.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com raised shares of Belden from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $103.00.

About Belden

Belden Inc designs, manufactures, and markets a portfolio of signal transmission solutions for mission critical applications in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates in two segments, Enterprise Solutions and Industrial Automation Solutions. The Enterprise Solutions segment offers copper cable and connectivity solutions, fiber cable and connectivity solutions, interconnect panels, racks and enclosures, and signal extension and matrix switching systems for use in applications, such as local area networks, data centers, access control, 5G, fiber to the home, and building automation.

