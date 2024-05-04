Benjamin Edwards Inc. Acquires 651 Shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY)

Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its holdings in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Free Report) by 147.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,092 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 651 shares during the quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc.’s holdings in Hershey were worth $204,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in HSY. Costello Asset Management INC purchased a new position in Hershey during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Hershey during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. First Financial Corp IN purchased a new position in shares of Hershey during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Highlander Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Hershey by 125.3% in the 4th quarter. Highlander Capital Management LLC now owns 169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. Finally, Rakuten Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Hershey during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Institutional investors own 57.96% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Hershey

In related news, CFO Steven E. Voskuil sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.83, for a total value of $278,745.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 38,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,196,824.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have commented on HSY. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Hershey from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Hershey from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $208.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Hershey from $200.00 to $179.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $213.00 price objective on shares of Hershey in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Hershey from $185.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $212.78.

Hershey Stock Performance

NYSE:HSY traded up $2.04 on Friday, hitting $197.92. The stock had a trading volume of 3,396,043 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,711,441. The Hershey Company has a 52-week low of $178.82 and a 52-week high of $275.89. The stock has a market cap of $40.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $191.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $190.72.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The company reported $3.07 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.74 by $0.33. Hershey had a net margin of 16.67% and a return on equity of 51.79%. The business had revenue of $3.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.11 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.96 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that The Hershey Company will post 9.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Hershey Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be given a $1.37 dividend. This represents a $5.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th. Hershey’s payout ratio is 60.55%.

Hershey Company Profile

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; protein bars; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, bars, snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and pretzels.

