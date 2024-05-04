Benjamin Edwards Inc. Cuts Stake in Lancaster Colony Co. (NASDAQ:LANC)

Benjamin Edwards Inc. decreased its stake in Lancaster Colony Co. (NASDAQ:LANC – Free Report) by 2.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,757 shares of the company’s stock after selling 53 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc.’s holdings in Lancaster Colony were worth $292,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in Lancaster Colony by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $687,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Lancaster Colony by 1.2% in the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 5,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $905,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its holdings in Lancaster Colony by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 25,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,243,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its holdings in Lancaster Colony by 11.8% in the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System increased its holdings in Lancaster Colony by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 4,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $821,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Lancaster Colony alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Lancaster Colony news, insider Kristin Bird sold 1,207 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.66, for a total value of $232,540.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,546 shares in the company, valued at approximately $683,172.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 29.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently commented on LANC shares. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $218.00 target price on shares of Lancaster Colony in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Lancaster Colony from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lancaster Colony currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $198.75.

View Our Latest Stock Report on LANC

Lancaster Colony Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:LANC traded down $0.50 during trading on Friday, reaching $191.50. 149,123 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 135,980. The company has a 50 day moving average of $199.06 and a 200-day moving average of $182.30. Lancaster Colony Co. has a 12 month low of $158.88 and a 12 month high of $220.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.73 and a beta of 0.39.

Lancaster Colony (NASDAQ:LANC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $471.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $467.90 million. Lancaster Colony had a return on equity of 18.96% and a net margin of 7.10%. The business’s revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.89 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Lancaster Colony Co. will post 6.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lancaster Colony Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 7th were given a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 6th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.88%. Lancaster Colony’s dividend payout ratio is currently 74.69%.

Lancaster Colony Company Profile

(Free Report)

Lancaster Colony Corporation engages in the manufacturing and marketing of specialty food products for the retail and foodservice channels in the United States. It operates in two segments, Retail and Foodservice. The company offers frozen garlic bread under the New York BRAND Bakery; frozen Parkerhouse style yeast and dinner rolls under the Sister Schubert's brand; salad dressings under the Marzetti, Simply Dressed, Cardini's, and Girard's brands; vegetable and fruit dips under the Marzetti brand; croutons and salad toppings under the New York BRAND Bakery, Chatham Village, and Marzetti brands; and frozen pasta under the Marzetti Frozen Pasta brand.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LANC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lancaster Colony Co. (NASDAQ:LANC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Lancaster Colony Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lancaster Colony and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.