Benjamin Edwards Inc. Has $193,000 Holdings in Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR)

Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR – Free Report) by 15.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,784 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 240 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc.’s holdings in Cullen/Frost Bankers were worth $193,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 15.1% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 203,802 shares of the bank’s stock worth $18,589,000 after purchasing an additional 26,670 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 28.5% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 10,213 shares of the bank’s stock worth $932,000 after buying an additional 2,264 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC increased its stake in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 14.9% in the 3rd quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 10,578 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $965,000 after acquiring an additional 1,374 shares during the last quarter. First National Bank of Hutchinson boosted its stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. First National Bank of Hutchinson now owns 7,432 shares of the bank’s stock worth $678,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 0.7% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 48,798 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,451,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the period. 86.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cullen/Frost Bankers Price Performance

Shares of CFR stock traded down $0.52 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $105.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 735,181 shares, compared to its average volume of 434,094. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $82.25 and a fifty-two week high of $120.31. The company has a market capitalization of $6.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.52, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.04. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $108.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $104.30.

Cullen/Frost Bankers Dividend Announcement

Cullen/Frost Bankers ( NYSE:CFR Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The bank reported $2.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.02. Cullen/Frost Bankers had a return on equity of 18.31% and a net margin of 20.57%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.70 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. will post 8.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be given a $0.92 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.47%. Cullen/Frost Bankers’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.50%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have commented on CFR. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $109.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price objective on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $125.00 to $118.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 26th. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $115.00 target price on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers in a report on Friday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $109.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $117.46.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cullen/Frost Bankers

In other news, insider Paul Bracher sold 9,820 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.40, for a total value of $1,074,308.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 96,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,543,972. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Cullen/Frost Bankers news, insider Paul Bracher sold 9,820 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.40, for a total transaction of $1,074,308.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 96,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,543,972. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Bobby Berman sold 1,312 shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.49, for a total transaction of $138,402.88. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 27,815 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,934,204.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.89% of the company’s stock.

About Cullen/Frost Bankers

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Frost Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking services in Texas. The company offers commercial banking services to corporations, including financing for industrial and commercial properties, interim construction related to industrial and commercial properties, equipment, inventories and accounts receivables, and acquisitions; and treasury management services, as well as originates commercial leasing services.

