Benjamin Edwards Inc. Has $230,000 Stock Holdings in Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE:CCS)

Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE:CCS – Free Report) by 14.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,529 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc.’s holdings in Century Communities were worth $230,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in Century Communities during the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new position in Century Communities during the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in Century Communities during the fourth quarter valued at about $55,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Century Communities in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in shares of Century Communities in the 4th quarter worth approximately $107,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.54% of the company’s stock.

CCS traded up $1.36 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $83.27. The stock had a trading volume of 230,024 shares, compared to its average volume of 330,051. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $85.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $81.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.20. Century Communities, Inc. has a 52 week low of $58.01 and a 52 week high of $97.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.24 and a beta of 1.76.

Century Communities ( NYSE:CCS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The construction company reported $2.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.67. Century Communities had a net margin of 7.47% and a return on equity of 12.90%. The company had revenue of $948.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $791.67 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Century Communities, Inc. will post 10.36 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 28th were given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 27th. This is an increase from Century Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. Century Communities’s payout ratio is presently 11.54%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. B. Riley increased their target price on Century Communities from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Wedbush reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a $82.00 target price on shares of Century Communities in a report on Thursday, April 25th.

Century Communities, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, development, construction, marketing, and sale of single-family attached and detached homes. It is also involved in the entitlement and development of the underlying land; and provision of mortgage, title, and insurance services to its homebuyers.

