Benjamin Edwards Inc. Has $230,000 Stock Holdings in Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR)

Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its position in Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR – Free Report) by 55.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,304 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,888 shares during the quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc.’s holdings in Portland General Electric were worth $230,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in Portland General Electric by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 22,856 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $991,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its stake in Portland General Electric by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 126,652 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,489,000 after purchasing an additional 423 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp boosted its stake in Portland General Electric by 103.5% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 507,731 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $22,005,000 after purchasing an additional 258,275 shares during the last quarter. Leeward Investments LLC MA lifted its position in shares of Portland General Electric by 16.9% during the 4th quarter. Leeward Investments LLC MA now owns 546,701 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $23,694,000 after buying an additional 79,052 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its position in shares of Portland General Electric by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 60,564 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,625,000 after buying an additional 4,078 shares in the last quarter.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have commented on POR shares. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Portland General Electric from $45.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. UBS Group raised shares of Portland General Electric from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $47.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Bank of America cut shares of Portland General Electric from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $55.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Monday, February 5th. StockNews.com raised shares of Portland General Electric from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Mizuho reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $42.00 price target (down previously from $43.00) on shares of Portland General Electric in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Portland General Electric presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.13.

Portland General Electric Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE:POR traded up $0.29 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $43.77. 1,500,483 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 967,685. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.51 billion, a PE ratio of 16.77 and a beta of 0.56. The business’s 50 day moving average is $41.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. Portland General Electric has a one year low of $38.01 and a one year high of $51.58.

Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The utilities provider reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.12. Portland General Electric had a net margin of 8.51% and a return on equity of 8.50%. The company had revenue of $929.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $828.94 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.80 earnings per share. Portland General Electric’s revenue was up 24.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Portland General Electric will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Portland General Electric Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 24th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This is an increase from Portland General Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 21st. Portland General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is presently 72.80%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, COO Benjamin Felton sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.60, for a total value of $142,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 31,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,297,170. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Portland General Electric Company Profile

Portland General Electric Company, an integrated electric utility company, engages in the generation, wholesale purchase, transmission, distribution, and retail sale of electricity in the state of Oregon. It operates six thermal plants, three wind farms, and seven hydroelectric facilities. As of December 31, 2023, the company owned an electric transmission system consisting of 1,254 circuit miles, including 287 circuit miles of 500 kilovolt line, 413 circuit miles of 230 kilovolt line, and 554 miles of 115 kilovolt line; and served 934 thousand retail customers in 51 cities.

Featured Articles

