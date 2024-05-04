Benjamin Edwards Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC)

Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its position in Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC – Free Report) by 3.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,885 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc.’s holdings in Encompass Health were worth $259,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of EHC. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of Encompass Health by 5.7% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 164,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,077,000 after buying an additional 8,952 shares during the period. Reinhart Partners LLC. grew its holdings in shares of Encompass Health by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Reinhart Partners LLC. now owns 746,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,152,000 after acquiring an additional 3,772 shares during the period. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Encompass Health by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $375,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of Encompass Health by 3.1% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 415,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,890,000 after purchasing an additional 12,487 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio grew its stake in Encompass Health by 8.5% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 153,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,292,000 after purchasing an additional 11,975 shares during the period. 97.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Encompass Health Stock Performance

EHC traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $83.21. 601,904 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 716,039. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $79.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $71.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. Encompass Health Co. has a 52-week low of $57.55 and a 52-week high of $85.84.

Encompass Health Announces Dividend

Encompass Health ( NYSE:EHC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.27 billion. Encompass Health had a return on equity of 18.01% and a net margin of 7.60%. Encompass Health’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.88 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Encompass Health Co. will post 4.1 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 1st will be given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.72%. Encompass Health’s payout ratio is presently 16.22%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $95.00 target price (up from $85.00) on shares of Encompass Health in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Mizuho raised their price objective on Encompass Health from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $85.00 target price on shares of Encompass Health in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Encompass Health from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $83.00 price objective on shares of Encompass Health in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Encompass Health has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $90.29.

Insider Transactions at Encompass Health

In related news, CEO Mark J. Tarr sold 44,976 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.27, for a total value of $3,745,151.52. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 554,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,139,740.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Encompass Health Profile

Encompass Health Corporation provides post-acute healthcare services in the United States and Puerto Rico. It owns and operates inpatient rehabilitation hospitals that provide medical, nursing, therapy, and ancillary services. The company provides specialized rehabilitative treatment on an inpatient basis to patients who have experienced physical or cognitive disabilities or injuries due to medical conditions, such as strokes, hip fractures, and various debilitating neurological conditions.

