Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. Purchases 2,134 Shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 15.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,628 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,134 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $3,838,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Union Pacific in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Union Pacific in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Union Pacific during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Union Pacific during the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 387.8% in the 3rd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 439 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 349 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UNP stock traded up $2.67 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $240.36. 2,174,714 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,177,795. Union Pacific Co. has a fifty-two week low of $190.71 and a fifty-two week high of $258.66. The firm has a market cap of $146.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $243.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $235.78.

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The railroad operator reported $2.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.19. Union Pacific had a net margin of 26.52% and a return on equity of 44.34%. The business had revenue of $6.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.97 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.67 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.21 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 29th were paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.16%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.62%.

In other news, President Elizabeth F. Whited sold 3,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $937,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 56,682 shares in the company, valued at $14,170,500. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Benchmark increased their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $260.00 to $266.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Union Pacific from $237.00 to $243.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. StockNews.com raised Union Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Union Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $248.00 to $267.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Union Pacific in a research note on Monday, April 8th. They set a “hold” rating and a $250.00 price objective for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $259.61.

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, renewable biofuel producers, and other agricultural users; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

