Berkshire Hathaway Inc Acquires 311,637 Shares of Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONK) Stock

Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONK – Get Free Report) major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc bought 311,637 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $25.47 per share, for a total transaction of $7,937,394.39. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 70,002,897 shares in the company, valued at $1,782,973,786.59. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Berkshire Hathaway Inc also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Formula One Group alerts:

On Friday, April 26th, Berkshire Hathaway Inc acquired 219,303 shares of Formula One Group stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $24.46 per share, for a total transaction of $5,364,151.38.

On Wednesday, April 24th, Berkshire Hathaway Inc acquired 123,388 shares of Formula One Group stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $25.22 per share, for a total transaction of $3,111,845.36.

On Friday, April 12th, Berkshire Hathaway Inc acquired 413,227 shares of Formula One Group stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $25.58 per share, for a total transaction of $10,570,346.66.

On Wednesday, April 10th, Berkshire Hathaway Inc acquired 513,104 shares of Formula One Group stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $25.96 per share, for a total transaction of $13,320,179.84.

On Monday, April 8th, Berkshire Hathaway Inc acquired 938,896 shares of Formula One Group stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $26.98 per share, for a total transaction of $25,331,414.08.

On Thursday, April 4th, Berkshire Hathaway Inc bought 1,250,000 shares of Formula One Group stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $27.76 per share, with a total value of $34,700,000.00.

On Wednesday, March 27th, Berkshire Hathaway Inc bought 189,759 shares of Formula One Group stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $29.25 per share, with a total value of $5,550,450.75.

On Monday, March 25th, Berkshire Hathaway Inc bought 199,664 shares of Formula One Group stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $28.82 per share, with a total value of $5,754,316.48.

On Thursday, March 21st, Berkshire Hathaway Inc bought 333,916 shares of Formula One Group stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $28.92 per share, with a total value of $9,656,850.72.

On Monday, March 11th, Berkshire Hathaway Inc bought 20,609 shares of Formula One Group stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $29.94 per share, with a total value of $617,033.46.

Formula One Group Stock Performance

NASDAQ FWONK opened at $70.55 on Friday. Formula One Group has a 1 year low of $60.95 and a 1 year high of $78.58. The company has a fifty day moving average of $68.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $66.43.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Formula One Group

Formula One Group ( NASDAQ:FWONK Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. As a group, analysts predict that Formula One Group will post 0.96 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Formula One Group during the fourth quarter worth about $1,167,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Formula One Group by 156.3% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 71,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,522,000 after buying an additional 43,675 shares during the period. Norman Fields Gottscho Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Formula One Group by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Norman Fields Gottscho Capital Management LLC now owns 107,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,813,000 after buying an additional 7,037 shares during the period. Finally, Greenwood Gearhart Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Formula One Group by 6.1% during the third quarter. Greenwood Gearhart Inc. now owns 174,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,848,000 after buying an additional 9,992 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.26% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Formula One Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 9th.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Formula One Group

Formula One Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Formula One Group, through its subsidiary Formula 1, engages in the motorsports business in the United States and internationally. The company holds commercial rights for the FIA Formula One world championship, approximately a nine-month long motor race-based competition in which teams compete for the constructors' championship and drivers compete for the drivers' championship.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Formula One Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Formula One Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.