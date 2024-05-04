Bicycle Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCYC) Receives “Buy” Rating from HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reiterated their buy rating on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCYC – Free Report) in a research note published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. HC Wainwright currently has a $55.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other analysts have also commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating and set a $43.00 target price on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $46.86.

NASDAQ BCYC traded down $0.11 on Friday, reaching $24.58. 324,430 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 371,433. Bicycle Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $12.54 and a 12 month high of $28.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 8.08 and a current ratio of 8.08. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.47.

Bicycle Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCYC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.62) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.25) by $0.63. Bicycle Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 404.14% and a negative return on equity of 50.10%. The firm had revenue of $19.53 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.06 million. Bicycle Therapeutics’s revenue for the quarter was up 298.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Bicycle Therapeutics will post -5.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Kevin Lee sold 3,158 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.81, for a total value of $75,191.98. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 387,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,220,898.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 5,312 shares of company stock worth $126,139. 10.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics in the third quarter worth $31,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in Bicycle Therapeutics by 489.2% in the 4th quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 4,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 3,322 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics by 34.0% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 6,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 1,706 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $137,000. Finally, PDS Planning Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $210,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.15% of the company’s stock.

Bicycle Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops a class of medicines for diseases that are underserved by existing therapeutics in the United States and the United Kingdom. Its product pipeline comprising BT8009, a bicycle toxin conjugate (BTC) which is in phase I/II/III clinical trial for the treatment of high nectin-4 expressing tumors; BT5528, a BTC which is in phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of Ephrin type A receptor 2 expressing tumor; BT7480, a Bicycle TICA molecule which is in phase I/II targeting Nectin-4 and agonizing CD137; and BT7455, a Bicycle TICA molecule targeting Ephrin type A receptor 2 and CD137 and is in preclinical trial.

