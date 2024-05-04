Birkenstock Holding plc (NYSE:BIRK) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Birkenstock Holding plc (NYSE:BIRK – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nineteen brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $49.15.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on BIRK shares. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Birkenstock from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Telsey Advisory Group cut shares of Birkenstock from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $56.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, February 29th. UBS Group upped their price target on Birkenstock from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Birkenstock from $56.50 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Birkenstock from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in Birkenstock in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in shares of Birkenstock during the 4th quarter valued at $77,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Birkenstock in the 4th quarter valued at $83,000. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in Birkenstock by 358.2% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 1,705 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Connable Office Inc. acquired a new position in Birkenstock during the fourth quarter worth $216,000. Institutional investors own 19.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BIRK opened at $44.80 on Monday. Birkenstock has a twelve month low of $35.83 and a twelve month high of $55.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of $46.02 and a 200-day moving average of $45.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Birkenstock (NYSE:BIRK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $303.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $289.09 million. The business’s revenue was up 21.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Birkenstock will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Birkenstock Holding plc manufactures and sells footwear products. It also offers sandals, shoes, closed-toe silhouettes, skincare products, and accessories. The company sells its products through e-commerce sites and a network of owned retail stores, as well as business-to-business channels. It operates in the United States, Brazil, Canada, Mexico, Europe, APMA, and internationally.

