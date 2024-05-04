BitDAO Price Hits $1.06 on Top Exchanges (BIT)

BitDAO (BIT) traded up 2.5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on May 4th. In the last week, BitDAO has traded down 3.8% against the dollar. BitDAO has a total market capitalization of $1.95 billion and approximately $73,861.76 worth of BitDAO was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BitDAO token can now be purchased for approximately $1.06 or 0.00001667 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
About BitDAO
BitDAO was first traded on August 16th, 2021. BitDAO’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,843,669,839 tokens. The official message board for BitDAO is medium.com/bitdao. BitDAO’s official Twitter account is @bitdao_official and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for BitDAO is www.bitdao.io. The Reddit community for BitDAO is https://reddit.com/r/BitDAO.
Buying and Selling BitDAO
It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitDAO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitDAO should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BitDAO using one of the exchanges listed above.
