BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:BFZ) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.05

BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:BFZ – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, May 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be given a dividend of 0.051 per share on Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.23%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 14th.

BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust has increased its dividend payment by an average of 1.4% annually over the last three years.

BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust Stock Up 0.7 %

BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust stock traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $11.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 65,986 shares, compared to its average volume of 55,480. BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust has a 12 month low of $9.86 and a 12 month high of $12.31. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.45.

Insider Activity

BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust Company Profile

In related news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 14,317 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $11.68 per share, for a total transaction of $167,222.56. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 5,144,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,082,480.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Insiders purchased 119,997 shares of company stock worth $1,419,446 in the last quarter.

BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in investment grade municipal bonds that are exempt from regular federal and California income taxes.

