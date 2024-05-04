BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust (NYSE:BCAT) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.13

BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust (NYSE:BCATGet Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, May 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be given a dividend of 0.127 per share on Friday, May 31st. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.57%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 14th.

BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust has increased its dividend by an average of 143.7% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust Price Performance

Shares of BCAT stock traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $15.93. 178,973 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 303,602. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $15.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.20. BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust has a 1 year low of $13.67 and a 1 year high of $16.82.

Insider Transactions at BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust

In other news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 1,061,017 shares of BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $15.78 per share, for a total transaction of $16,742,848.26. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 16,333,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $257,744,208. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 1,523,227 shares of company stock worth $23,918,456.

About BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust

Dividend History for BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust (NYSE:BCAT)

