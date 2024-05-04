BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust (NYSE:BCAT) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.13

BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust (NYSE:BCAT – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, May 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be given a dividend of 0.127 per share on Friday, May 31st. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.57%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 14th.
BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust has increased its dividend by an average of 143.7% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years.
BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust Price Performance
Shares of BCAT stock traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $15.93. 178,973 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 303,602. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $15.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.20. BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust has a 1 year low of $13.67 and a 1 year high of $16.82.
