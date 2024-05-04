BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust (NYSE:BCAT) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.13

BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust (NYSE:BCAT – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, May 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be given a dividend of 0.127 per share on Friday, May 31st. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.57%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 14th.

BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust has increased its dividend by an average of 143.7% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Get BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust alerts:

BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust Price Performance

Shares of BCAT stock traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $15.93. 178,973 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 303,602. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $15.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.20. BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust has a 1 year low of $13.67 and a 1 year high of $16.82.

Insider Transactions at BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust

About BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust

In other news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 1,061,017 shares of BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $15.78 per share, for a total transaction of $16,742,848.26. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 16,333,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $257,744,208. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 1,523,227 shares of company stock worth $23,918,456.

(Get Free Report)

–

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.