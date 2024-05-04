BlackRock Core Bond Trust Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.08 (NYSE:BHK)

BlackRock Core Bond Trust (NYSE:BHK – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, May 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be given a dividend of 0.075 per share by the investment management company on Friday, May 31st. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.62%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 14th.

BlackRock Core Bond Trust has raised its dividend by an average of 2.8% annually over the last three years.

Get BlackRock Core Bond Trust alerts:

BlackRock Core Bond Trust Stock Performance

NYSE:BHK traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $10.44. 84,556 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 175,586. BlackRock Core Bond Trust has a 52 week low of $9.02 and a 52 week high of $11.08. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $10.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.43.

BlackRock Core Bond Trust Company Profile

BlackRock Core Bond Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment grade quality bonds, including corporate bonds, government and agency securities, and mortgage-related securities.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Core Bond Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Core Bond Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.