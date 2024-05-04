BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DSU) Declares $0.10 Monthly Dividend

BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DSU – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, May 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0987 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, May 31st. This represents a $1.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.95%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 14th.

BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund has increased its dividend by an average of 7.9% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years.

BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of DSU opened at $10.82 on Friday. BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund has a fifty-two week low of $9.22 and a fifty-two week high of $11.40. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $10.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.69.

BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund Company Profile

BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in a diversified portfolio of companies' debt instruments, including corporate loans, which are rated in the lower rating categories of the established rating services (BBB or lower by S&P's or Baa or lower by Moody's) or unrated debt instruments, which are in the judgment of the investment adviser of equivalent quality.

