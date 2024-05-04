BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) Shares Bought by Legacy Financial Advisors Inc.

Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Free Report) by 15.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 670 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $544,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BLK. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 77,524.5% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 641,955 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $5,211,390,000 after acquiring an additional 641,128 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 22.0% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,105,314 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,361,064,000 after acquiring an additional 379,631 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 84.4% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 744,770 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $481,486,000 after acquiring an additional 340,792 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 21.4% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,745,648 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,128,544,000 after acquiring an additional 307,516 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 24.3% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 713,771 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $461,446,000 after acquiring an additional 139,570 shares during the period. 80.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE BLK traded up $6.91 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $763.91. 558,283 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 689,289. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 3.48 and a current ratio of 3.48. The stock has a market cap of $113.78 billion, a PE ratio of 19.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.37. The company’s fifty day moving average is $797.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $764.35. BlackRock, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $596.18 and a fifty-two week high of $845.00.

BlackRock ( NYSE:BLK Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 12th. The asset manager reported $9.81 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.42 by $0.39. BlackRock had a return on equity of 15.34% and a net margin of 32.26%. The business had revenue of $4.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.65 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $7.93 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that BlackRock, Inc. will post 41.19 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director J. Richard Kushel sold 520 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $784.69, for a total transaction of $408,038.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,150 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,256,463.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director J. Richard Kushel sold 520 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $784.69, for a total transaction of $408,038.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,150 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,256,463.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Laurence Fink sold 30,978 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $809.92, for a total value of $25,089,701.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 414,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $335,425,128.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 72,057 shares of company stock worth $58,575,704 in the last 90 days. 0.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

BLK has been the subject of a number of research reports. TD Cowen raised shares of BlackRock from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $819.00 to $938.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. UBS Group boosted their target price on BlackRock from $818.00 to $850.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on BlackRock from $742.00 to $767.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $930.00 price objective (up previously from $918.00) on shares of BlackRock in a report on Friday, April 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of BlackRock from $1,013.00 to $1,025.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $845.42.

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

