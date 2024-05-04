BlackRock MuniAssets Fund, Inc. to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.06 (NYSE:MUA)

BlackRock MuniAssets Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUA – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, May 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0555 per share by the investment management company on Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.07%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 14th.

BlackRock MuniAssets Fund Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE MUA opened at $10.97 on Friday. BlackRock MuniAssets Fund has a fifty-two week low of $8.61 and a fifty-two week high of $11.43. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.56.

BlackRock MuniAssets Fund Company Profile

BlackRock MuniAssets Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It seeks to provide current income exempt from federal income taxes by investing primarily in a portfolio of medium-to-lower grade or unrated municipal obligations the interest on which is exempt from federal income taxes.

