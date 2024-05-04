BlackRock MuniAssets Fund, Inc. to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.06 (NYSE:MUA)

BlackRock MuniAssets Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUA – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, May 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0555 per share by the investment management company on Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.07%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 14th.
BlackRock MuniAssets Fund Stock Up 0.5 %
Shares of NYSE MUA opened at $10.97 on Friday. BlackRock MuniAssets Fund has a fifty-two week low of $8.61 and a fifty-two week high of $11.43. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.56.
BlackRock MuniAssets Fund Company Profile
