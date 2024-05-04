BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MIY) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.05

BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MIY – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, May 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0465 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.97%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 14th.
BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund Price Performance
NYSE:MIY opened at $11.23 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $11.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.08. BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund has a 12 month low of $9.45 and a 12 month high of $11.70.
BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund Company Profile
