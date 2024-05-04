BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:BNY) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.04

BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:BNY – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, May 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be given a dividend of 0.043 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.88%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 14th.

BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust Stock Performance

Shares of BNY stock traded up $0.15 during trading on Friday, reaching $10.58. 18,499 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 43,670. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $10.51 and its 200 day moving average is $10.20. BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust has a 1 year low of $8.60 and a 1 year high of $10.80.

About BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust

BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in the investment grade municipal bonds exempt from federal income taxes and New York State and New York City personal income taxes.

