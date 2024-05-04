Block (NYSE:SQ) Price Target Raised to $100.00 at Robert W. Baird

Block (NYSE:SQ – Free Report) had its price target lifted by Robert W. Baird from $98.00 to $100.00 in a report published on Friday, Benzinga reports. Robert W. Baird currently has an outperform rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on SQ. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Block from $77.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Block from $76.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. Susquehanna restated a positive rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of Block in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of Block from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, BTIG Research raised shares of Block from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $85.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $87.42.

Get Block alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on SQ

Block Stock Down 1.2 %

SQ traded down $0.83 on Friday, hitting $69.47. 28,948,341 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,617,495. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $77.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $67.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Block has a twelve month low of $38.85 and a twelve month high of $87.52. The company has a market cap of $42.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 90.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 2.57.

Block (NYSE:SQ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The technology company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $5.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.69 billion. Block had a net margin of 2.18% and a return on equity of 2.07%. On average, equities analysts predict that Block will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Block

In related news, CAO Ajmere Dale sold 656 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.30, for a total transaction of $42,180.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 68,823 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,425,318.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Block news, CAO Ajmere Dale sold 656 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.30, for a total value of $42,180.80. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 68,823 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,425,318.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Amrita Ahuja sold 2,581 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.30, for a total transaction of $165,958.30. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 201,754 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,972,782.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 477,469 shares of company stock valued at $34,963,585 in the last 90 days. 10.79% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Block

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SQ. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in Block during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of Block by 843.2% during the fourth quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 349 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 312 shares during the last quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Block in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Tidemark LLC acquired a new stake in Block during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Vima LLC acquired a new stake in Block during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.44% of the company’s stock.

About Block

(Get Free Report)

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Block Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Block and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.