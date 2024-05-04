Block (NYSE:SQ) Receives “Buy” Rating from Canaccord Genuity Group

Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated their buy rating on shares of Block (NYSE:SQ – Free Report) in a research note published on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $95.00 price target on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI reiterated an in-line rating and issued a $75.00 price objective on shares of Block in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Mizuho raised their price target on Block from $99.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Piper Sandler reiterated an overweight rating and set a $88.00 price target (up previously from $86.00) on shares of Block in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Susquehanna restated a positive rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of Block in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Block from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $87.42.

SQ stock traded down $0.83 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $69.47. 28,948,341 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,617,495. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $77.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $67.83. Block has a 52-week low of $38.85 and a 52-week high of $87.52. The company has a market capitalization of $42.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 90.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 2.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.90.

Block (NYSE:SQ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The technology company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.01. Block had a net margin of 2.18% and a return on equity of 2.07%. The company had revenue of $5.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.69 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that Block will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Brian Grassadonia sold 127,800 shares of Block stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.45, for a total transaction of $8,364,510.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 405,224 shares in the company, valued at $26,521,910.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Amrita Ahuja sold 4,170 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.84, for a total transaction of $328,762.80. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 193,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,231,257.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Brian Grassadonia sold 127,800 shares of Block stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.45, for a total transaction of $8,364,510.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 405,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,521,910.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 477,469 shares of company stock valued at $34,963,585 in the last three months. Company insiders own 10.79% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Block in the fourth quarter worth about $528,996,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Block by 3,525.7% in the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 5,935,002 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $459,072,000 after buying an additional 5,771,310 shares during the last quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Block during the third quarter valued at approximately $172,001,000. Trivest Advisors Ltd bought a new position in Block in the fourth quarter worth approximately $157,021,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Block by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 36,192,701 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,799,505,000 after acquiring an additional 1,277,043 shares during the period. 70.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

